Zo ziet een buik eruit enkele uren na de keizersnede

“Aan iedereen die denkt dat het de makkelijkste manier is om te bevallen: stel je maar eens een gat van vijftien centimeter voor in je buik. Ik voelde me net een haai die de lichaamsdelen van een surfer naar binnen had gespeeld. Probeer je voor te stellen dat al je vitale organen zich een weg uit je lichaam willen duwen. Daarna voelt het alsof je overreden wordt door een bus en dan nog eens”, schrijft de mama achter The House of White-blog op Instagram.
Haar plastische uitleg verzamelde meer dan 1.500 likes en lokte veel reacties uit van dames die ook een keizersnede achter de rug hadden en hun eigen ervaring wilden delen. “Ik durfde de eerste uren niet naar mijn buik kijken”, schrijft een vrouw.
Look I know it might not be my best angle (or is it?) ?? but who wouldn't take selfies hours post birth so they can see where they sliced you open and yanked out a whole person ???? (if you couldn't tell I still couldn't see past my still inflated uterus) ?? This is what you really look like a few hours post c-section ?? To anyone who thinks it's the easy way out, we'll try having a 6 inch gash in your abdomen like a gutted shark ?? who had the body parts of the surfer ???? it ate retrieved! That's then sewn back together with fishing wire while it feels like your vital organs are trying to escape! I mean sure, everything is ?? and ?? till the spinal wears off! After that it's like you've been hit by a bus ?? which then backed over you just to make sure it didn't miss you the first time! If you don't time the Endone exactly before the previous lot wore off then you will most certainly know you are alive (while wishing you were dead) ?? and worst of all you'll feel as if you'll spend your entire life wearing nanna ?? knickers up around your waist because the thought of anything settling in the canyon between your gut and pubic region is the stuff nightmares are made of ?????? Anyone who's ever had c section knows that you'll forever be dependant on your friends Nancy, Dr 90210 and Spanx because you cannot for the life of you get rise of the ditch that is left by the scar ?? But for all the skin tight Kookai dresses I bought while pregnant ???? that now make me look like I have a Kangaroo pouch - I wouldn't change it! Because if it wasn't for the ability to deliver my babies ???? this way they might not be here today ???? plus I recon getting cut from A to B sounds way worse ????
Op de bewuste foto van haar buik, gemaakt enkele uren na de bevalling, is de grote insnijding te zien onder een strook medisch plakband. “Het ergste van al is dat het voelt alsof je heel je leven dezelfde onderbroeken als die van je oma hebt gedragen tot aan je middel. Iedereen die ooit een keizersnede heeft gehad, weet dat je vanaf dat moment zal willen vertrouwen op Spanx. Je raakt immers nooit af van het kuiltje dat het litteken veroorzaakt. Ik heb dan misschien een buideltje dat op dat van een kangoeroe lijkt. Als ik geen keizersnedes had gehad, dan waren mijn kinderen er vandaag misschien niet. Daarom zou ik er helemaal niets aan willen veranderen”, staat er.
Het is niet de eerste keer dat de mama van twee eerlijke foto’s deelt van haar lichaam na haar bevallingen. In het verleden poseerde ze ook al in lingerie en deelde ze een ontnuchterende boodschap over ‘haar striemen, bredere heupen en hangborsten vol melk’.