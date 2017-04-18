Ook bekende fitnessblogsters kunnen cellulitis hebben, bewijst dit filmpje

Nicole Mejia ademt fitness. Ze is er zeven op zeven mee bezig en maakte er haar beroep van. Liefst 1,4 miljoen fans volgen haar doen en laten via Instagram en ze is razend bekend voor haar mooie billen. Toch blijkt dat voor een deel schijn te zijn en heeft ook zij last van cellulitis. Het noopte haar ertoe aan een eerlijke foto en boodschap te delen op sociale media.

Fitnessblogster Nicole Mejia mag dan wel populairder zijn dan ooit, zelf voelt ze zich niet meer zo goed bij wat ze uitstraalt via haar sociale mediakanalen. Daarom deelde ze via Instagram een filmpje waarin ze te zien is met cellulitis en bracht daarbij een sterke boodschap over zelfacceptatie.

"Het is tijd dat ik eerlijk ben met jullie. Mijn percentage aan lichaamsvet is het hoogste sinds ik met fitness begon. Het grappige is dat mijn geluk en zelfaanvaarding evenredig de hoogte in gegaan zijn. In mijn zoektocht om deel uit te maken van het fitnesswereldje, verloor ik uiteindelijk wat fitness in de eerste plaats voor me betekende. Het ging in eerste instantie nooit over er op een bepaalde manier uitzien, maar wel om mijn hoofd vrij te maken en mijn emoties los te laten dankzij mijn lichaam een uur grenzen te doen verleggen", vertelt ze.

Bereikbare doelstellingen

"Door zoveel nadruk te beginnen leggen op mijn esthetische doelen, verloor ik grip met de voldoening die ik ooit haalde uit mijn relatie met fitness. De manier waarop ik er uitzie, zal me nooit mezelf echt graag doen zien. Ik moet dieper reiken en die leegtes proberen opvullen. En net daarom heb ik mijn fitnessdoelstellingen aangepast en ben ik op zoek gegaan naar bereikbare doelstellingen die me motiveren. Doelstellingen waar je geen spiegel voor nodig hebt."

Ironisch

"Is het belangrijk zorg te dragen voor je tempel? Ja, maar waarom gaat de meeste aandacht daar naartoe? Waarom leggen we daar zo de nadruk op en niet op onze intellectuele, emotionele en spirituele groei? Ik weet dat het ironisch klinkt uit de mond van iemand die op 1,4 miljoen volgers vergaarde via Instagram door mijn lichaam te delen. Ik denk dat het net daarom is dat ik er zo'n sterke mening over heb. Ik heb de belofte gemaakt dat ik me kwetsbaar zou opstellen en echter dan dit zul je me niet te zien krijgen als het over mijn lichaam gaat. Maar ik ben zoveel meer, en hetzelfde geldt voor jou."