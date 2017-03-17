Achter deze populaire voor- en na-foto van fitblogster schuilt een steunende boodschap

Compilatiefoto’s die tonen hoe je lichaam er voor en na een tijd sporten uitziet zijn een trend op Instagram en ook de fitblogster Joanne Encarnacion doet eraan mee. Zij legt de focus echter niet op het lichamelijk aspect, maar op haar onzichtbare mentale vooruitgang.

Afgelopen dinsdag plaatste de Amerikaanse Joanne een compilatiekiekje online: op de linkse foto uit oktober 2016 ziet ze er afgetraind uit, op de rechtse foto van eerder deze maand oogt ze wat voller. “Ik zou mezelf kunnen verwijten dat ik me niet strikt aan mijn trainingsschema heb gehouden en niet altijd gezond heb gegeten, maar in plaats daarvan besloot ik om aandachtig naar de foto’s van de afgelopen dagen te kijken en er een ander verhaal bij te schrijven”, staat er in het onderschrift .

“Nou Jo, je hebt de laatste tijd niet veel energie in fitness gestoken en dat is prima. Je bent daarom niet minder sterk als vrouw. Sinds oktober vorig jaar ben je herstellende van een schouderblessure, voedde je twee jonge meisjes op, redde je een huwelijk dat afstevende op een scheiding, bouwde je weer vriendschappen op met vrouwen bij wie je je ooit te min voelde en ging je opnieuw studeren om gezondheidscoach te worden, iets waarvan je al twee jaar droomde”, schrijft ze erbij.



“Een gezond leven leiden, betekent dat je elk segment moet onderhouden dat je een compleet gevoel bezorgt. Sporten is daar maar een onderdeeltje van. Je bent een kanjer Jo, en je hebt alles in huis om je groove opnieuw te krijgen. Je moest je gewoon even focussen op andere domeinen. Besef dat de maatschappij schoonheidsidealen opdringt, maar de grootste kracht om schoonheid te definiëren moet uit jezelf komen. Jij staat aan de bron van jouw realiteit. Jij bent de auteur van je levensverhaal”, staat er.

De post betekent voor veel dames een hart onder de riem, zo blijkt uit de bijna zevenhonderd reacties en de bijna twaalfduizend shares.