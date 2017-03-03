Banksy opent hotel op een paar meter van de muur tussen Israël en Palestina

De Britse straatkunstenaar Banksy opent een hotel in Bethlehem, Palestina. Een hotel met tien kamers en heel wat kunst, op een paar stappen van de muur tussen Israël en Palestina. 'Walled Off Hotel' is het laatste werk van de straatkunstenaar en is zowel protest, kunst, als poging tot dialoog in een heel gespannen gebied.

De bekendste graffitikunstenaar ter wereld is terug, en hoe. Op de Westelijke Jordaanoever, op een paar stappen van de muur die Palestijns en Israëlisch grondgebied van elkaar scheidt, opent Banksy 'Walled Off Hotel'. Een project dat zowel kunst is, als protest, als een poging tot verzoening.

Banksy hoopt vooral dat zijn gloednieuwe hotel toeristen uit Israël zal aantrekken. En jobs zal creëren in een stad die het zwaar te verduren heeft onder de strenge controles op reizigers van en naar Israël en Palestina. De toerist uithangen in bezet Palestijns gebied, is niet evident. Israëli's mogen Bethlehem en heel wat toeristische sites niet binnen. Daarom heeft Banksy zijn hotel geopend op een stuk grond buiten de stad dat nog steeds Israëlisch grondgebied is.

Om dialoog te bevorderen zal het hotel exporuimte bieden aan jonge kunstenaars uit Palestina. Ook werken van Banksy zullen overal te zien zijn. Net als 'het lelijkste uizicht ooit', waarmee Banksy wijst op het uitzicht uit een van de kamers op de muur die Palestijns grondgebied van Israël moet onderscheiden.

Banksy wil benadrukken dat zijn hotel een echte business is, geen creatieve stunt. Het hotel bestaat uit negen kamers en één suite, en zal later deze maand open gaan.

"The worst view in the world" Banksy says of the view from his new hotel in Bethlehem pic.twitter.com/FQFQFWvCBJ — Emma Graham-Harrison (@_EmmaGH) 3 maart 2017

Cocktail bar in Presidential suite at the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem pic.twitter.com/tItq9C1c4L — Emma Graham-Harrison (@_EmmaGH) 3 maart 2017

"Free Palestine" -- new #Banksy in the cinema of his barrier wall hotel pic.twitter.com/g54Svm5yv3 — Emma Graham-Harrison (@_EmmaGH) 3 maart 2017

#Banksy posted tiny portion of this mural from his new hotel on Instragram this mornin. Here's the whole pillow fight pic.twitter.com/5GYin0n3pm — Emma Graham-Harrison (@_EmmaGH) 3 maart 2017