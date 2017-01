Vrouwenmars populairder dan eedaflegging van Trump

Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel. We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings. For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all! ?#whyimarch @womensmarch

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:26am PST