Twitteraars sturen hun vijftienjarige zelf advies

door | Bron: The Huffington Post

Foto: Shutterstock

Wijsheid komt met de jaren. Vanuit dat inzicht werd de hashtag #WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe gelanceerd. Twitteraars kunnen zo hun vijftienjarige zelf goedbedoeld advies toesturen en behoeden voor veelgemaakte fouten in de toekomst.

Welk advies zou jij jouw vijftienjarige zelf meegegeven? Dat is de vraag waarop Twitteraars een antwoord proberen te verzinnen met de hashtag #WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe. Wij verzamelden de meest waardevolle tot nu toe:

