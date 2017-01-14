Twitteraars sturen hun vijftienjarige zelf advies

Wijsheid komt met de jaren. Vanuit dat inzicht werd de hashtag #WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe gelanceerd. Twitteraars kunnen zo hun vijftienjarige zelf goedbedoeld advies toesturen en behoeden voor veelgemaakte fouten in de toekomst.

Welk advies zou jij jouw vijftienjarige zelf meegegeven? Dat is de vraag waarop Twitteraars een antwoord proberen te verzinnen met de hashtag #WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe. Wij verzamelden de meest waardevolle tot nu toe:

#WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe



You'll experience pain beyond comprehension.Be soft.Don't let the world make u hard,don't let pain make u hate — mindfulnympth ? (@_bbradleyy) 14 januari 2017

Stand up for yourself, DONT let anyone walk over you. It's okay to say NO. You won't be a bad person for it. #WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe — ∞ Andrea ∞ (@AndreaArizaga) 14 januari 2017

#WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe

You're the only one who is disappointed by the fact that you're not perfect. — Greg Stevens (@gregstevens) 14 januari 2017

#WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe The girls who are popular in high school were popular only in high school. ???? — Julia (@JuliaSlezak1) 14 januari 2017

In about 3 months a brunette in a red sweater is gonna drop her books in the hall. Don't help her #WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) 14 januari 2017

#WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe Stop apologising when you've not done anything wrong. — Weird Savant (@weirdsavant) 13 januari 2017