Limburgse Elise Mertens voor het eerst in finale WTA-toernooi

Elise Mertens (WTA 127) uit Hamont-Achel heeft zich vrijdag voor het eerst in haar carrière geplaatst voor de finale van een WTA-toernooi. In het Australische Hobart (hard/250.000 dollar)won ze in twee sets (6-4, 6-0) van de Kroatische Jana Fett (WTA 360). De wedstrijd duurde 1 uur en 12 minuten.

Ze neemt het in de finale op tegen de Roemeense Monica Niculescu (WTA 40) of de Oekraïense Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 61), die vrijdagavond (plaatselijke tijd) hun halve finale spelen.

