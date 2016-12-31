Zo klinkt de stem van Emma Watson in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Er is een audiofragment gelekt uit 'Beauty and the Beast', de film met Emma Watson die in 2017 in de cinemazalen wordt verwacht. Het is een zingende pop in een speelgoedwinkel die het fragment verspreidt, maar de makers van de pop zouden de echte stem van Emma Watson hebben gebruikt.

De Belle-pop wordt verkocht in de speelgoedwinkel 'Toys R' Us' en zingt een fragment uit 'Something There'. De makers van de pop zouden de echte stem van Emma Watson hebben gebruikt. Dat bevestigt ook Jack Morrisey, één van de producers van de Disneyfilm.

Fans op Instagram zijn alvast onder de indruk en kunnen niet wachten tot de film in de zalen is. "Was Emma nog niet de perfecte Belle, dan ben ik nu helemaal van mijn sokken geblazen. Wat een stem!"

